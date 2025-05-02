IAF's Landmark Drill Sets New Standards on Ganga Expressway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an unprecedented 'land and go' drill on a 3.5-km section of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, marking a milestone in the nation's defence capabilities.

This stretch of the expressway is the first in India to support both day and night landings of fighter jets, unlike previous airstrips on Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, which were restricted to daylight operations.

Aircraft involved in the trial include Rafale, SU-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000, testing various flight maneuvers during both day and night conditions. With over 250 CCTV cameras installed for security, the initiative also bolsters the expressway's utility as an emergency runway.

