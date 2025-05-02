Left Menu

IAF's Landmark Drill Sets New Standards on Ganga Expressway

The Indian Air Force has begun its historic 'land and go' drill on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, enabling both day and night fighter jet operations for the first time. This development marks a considerable step in India's defence strategies and operational flexibility during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an unprecedented 'land and go' drill on a 3.5-km section of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, marking a milestone in the nation's defence capabilities.

This stretch of the expressway is the first in India to support both day and night landings of fighter jets, unlike previous airstrips on Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, which were restricted to daylight operations.

Aircraft involved in the trial include Rafale, SU-30 MKI, and Mirage-2000, testing various flight maneuvers during both day and night conditions. With over 250 CCTV cameras installed for security, the initiative also bolsters the expressway's utility as an emergency runway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

