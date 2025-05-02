European Markets Surge: A Glimpse of Trade Tension Relief
European shares rallied as U.S.-China trade tensions showed signs of easing. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose about 1%, boosted by corporate earnings reports and economic data. Investors are cautious but optimistic about potential tariff reductions. Key earnings from Shell, Airbus, and ING contributed to market gains.
European shares experienced a notable rise on Friday amid hopes of reduced trade tensions between the U.S. and China, improving investor sentiment. A slew of corporate earnings and economic data further buoyed the markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by about 1% as of 0815 GMT, recovering after two consecutive monthly declines. Regional indexes from Germany, France, Spain, and the UK also saw gains, ranging from 0.8% to 1.6%.
Beijing's Commerce Ministry indicated its willingness to engage with Washington over the current tariff situation, provided the U.S. demonstrates sincere negotiation intentions. In the business sphere, significant earnings boosts came from Shell, Airbus, and ING, among others, driving investor optimism despite ongoing cautiousness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
