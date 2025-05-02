Left Menu

European Markets Surge: A Glimpse of Trade Tension Relief

European shares rallied as U.S.-China trade tensions showed signs of easing. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose about 1%, boosted by corporate earnings reports and economic data. Investors are cautious but optimistic about potential tariff reductions. Key earnings from Shell, Airbus, and ING contributed to market gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:01 IST
European Markets Surge: A Glimpse of Trade Tension Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a notable rise on Friday amid hopes of reduced trade tensions between the U.S. and China, improving investor sentiment. A slew of corporate earnings and economic data further buoyed the markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by about 1% as of 0815 GMT, recovering after two consecutive monthly declines. Regional indexes from Germany, France, Spain, and the UK also saw gains, ranging from 0.8% to 1.6%.

Beijing's Commerce Ministry indicated its willingness to engage with Washington over the current tariff situation, provided the U.S. demonstrates sincere negotiation intentions. In the business sphere, significant earnings boosts came from Shell, Airbus, and ING, among others, driving investor optimism despite ongoing cautiousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025