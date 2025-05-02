First Advantage Unveils Q4 2024 Employment Screening Trends in India

First Advantage Corporation, a leader in global HR technology, has announced the release of its Q4 2024 India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 33-page document offers insights from the company's extensive data and analytics on background screenings conducted for Indian clients in the last quarter of 2024.

The report reveals that sectors including BFSI, BPO, Manufacturing, and Telecom experienced anomaly rates exceeding the 9.83 percent average. Rising discrepancies in employment within BPO, Consulting, Ecommerce, IT, and Staffing sectors were notable, along with increased educational verification issues in the BPO, Engineering, and Healthcare industries.

Employment verification methods are evolving, with BFSI, BPO, and Healthcare sectors increasingly adopting alternate verification practices. This trend emphasizes the growing demand for comprehensive screening in dynamic industries. First Advantage empowers over 80,000 organizations worldwide with advanced technology and AI-driven solutions to streamline hiring processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)