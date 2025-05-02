Euroclear's Bold Move: Redistributing Frozen Russian Assets

In a significant development in the ongoing financial face-off between Europe and Russia, Euroclear is set to redistribute approximately 3 billion euros of frozen Russian assets. This decision follows Moscow's earlier seizure of funds from Western investors, intensifying the geopolitical duel over billions trapped due to the Ukraine conflict.

Documents reviewed by Reuters and corroborated by sources familiar with the situation reveal that Euroclear will release these funds to aid Western investors. The move comes after Belgian authorities granted clearance for this contentious redistribution, amid heightened international pressure on Euroclear to act.

The redistribution does not tap into the massive reserves of the Russian central bank frozen in the EU. However, it is seen as a strategic maneuver to use sanctioned funds against Moscow, amidst ongoing debates on the morality and political implications of such financial reprisals.

(With inputs from agencies.)