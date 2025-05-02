Left Menu

Coral100 LLP Hits Rs100 Crore Milestone in Ayurvedic Digital Marketing

Coral100 LLP, India's pioneering digital marketing firm for Ayurveda and healthcare, has surpassed Rs100 crore in business for clients this year. Specializing in innovative, data-driven campaigns, the agency has successfully delivered exponential growth and high ROI, setting new standards in the healthcare marketing industry.

Coral100 LLP: India's No.1 Ayurveda & Healthcare Marketing Agency Delivers Rs100 Crore Business to Clients in FY 2024-25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coral100 LLP, based in New Delhi, has reached a significant milestone by generating Rs100 crore in business for its clients within this financial year. Specializing in digital marketing for Ayurveda and healthcare, the agency boasts a strong record of innovation, strategic marketing, and data-driven campaigns, continuously reshaping the industry's landscape.

As a trailblazer in comprehensive digital marketing for these sectors, Coral100 LLP has successfully provided high-quality leads and enhanced brand growth, significantly increasing ROI for clients nationwide. The company's efforts have resulted in exponential market growth for over 1000 clients, utilizing cutting-edge strategies, performance marketing, PR, and web solutions. Co-founder and Director Devendra Pratap Singh expressed gratitude for the trust shown by clients, attributing success to the firm's commitment to excellence and expertise in the healthcare marketing domain.

In a unique blend of traditional and modern digital strategies, Coral100 LLP has emerged as a sought-after partner for Ayurveda and healthcare brands looking for growth. With a focus on innovation and data analytics, the agency is set to redefine the Ayurveda marketing space, continuously expanding its services and helping brands navigate the evolving digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

