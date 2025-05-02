Triton Logistics Sets Sights on Rs 500 Crore Turnover Goal

Triton Logistics & Maritime is on an ambitious growth trajectory, with plans to quadruple its current Rs 150 crore turnover to Rs 500 crore within the next two to three years, according to CEO Jitendra Srivastava.

The company specializes in freight forwarding and global supply chain management. To achieve its robust target, Triton is focusing on expanding geographically and tailoring industry-specific solutions. It also plans to invest significantly in digitalisation to enhance its services.

Strategic industries include pharma, healthcare, automotive components and chemicals, with the US and Gulf regions marked as key markets for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)