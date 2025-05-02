Left Menu

Indo-Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum Launched to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), along with the Embassy of Ecuador, has inaugurated the Indo-Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum. This initiative aims to enhance cultural, artistic, and social connections between Ecuador and India through film and arts, fostering international harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:28 IST
ICMEI and Embassy of Ecuador launch Indo Ecuador Film & Cultural Forum at Marwah Studios. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster cultural and social connections between Ecuador and India, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Embassy of Ecuador have launched the Indo-Ecuador Film and Cultural Forum at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City.

The inauguration was marked by Ambassador Fernando Bucheli releasing the forum's poster at ICMEI's international headquarters. Ambassador Bucheli highlighted the forum's role in enhancing bilateral understanding and friendship through a vibrant exchange of art, culture, and cinematic creativity. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, expressed pride in this initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the mission of 'Art and Culture for World Peace.'

Dr. Suniel Parashar referred to the forum as a robust platform for showcasing the soft power of both nations. Dr. Marwah was presented with the forum's Patronship by Ambassador Bucheli, who also appointed him as the Chair of the forum. The event concluded with a tour of Marwah Studios' facilities, appreciated by the Ecuadorian delegation for its comprehensive film production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

