Ultraviolette and Indian Army Join Forces for Tamil Nadu Tribute Rally

Ultraviolette collaborated with the Indian Army's Madras Regimental Centre for a five-day motorcycle rally across Tamil Nadu, engaging with veterans and honoring the armed forces. The rally involved the brand's F77 motorcycles and interacted with 3,000 personnel, covering over 6,000 km across diverse terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:50 IST
Indian Army partners with Ultraviolette (Photo/Ultraviolette). Image Credit: ANI
Indian electric bike manufacturer Ultraviolette has teamed up with the Madras Regimental Centre to host a five-day tribute rally across Tamil Nadu, celebrating the contributions of Veterans and Veer Naris from the Madras Regiment and the wider armed forces community. This initiative saw the company deploy its F77 motorcycles for the event.

The rally roved through the varied landscapes of six Tamil Nadu districts: Tirupur, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, and Coimbatore. Throughout the journey, army personnel made connections with around 3,000 Veterans and Veer Naris, addressing their concerns, sharing vital information about entitlements, and providing immediate help. Ultraviolette's F77 motorcycles collectively traversed over 6,000 kilometers, highlighting the event's expansive reach.

Expressing his pride in the collaboration, Ultraviolette's CEO & Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam remarked, "Partnering again with the Indian Army for this extraordinary outreach initiative is an honor that aligns with Ultraviolette's core values. Our technological vision is fueled by the indomitable, resilient, and purpose-driven spirit of India." The F77 is built in India, boasting an acceleration of 0 to 60 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155 km/h, powered by a 10.3 kWh battery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

