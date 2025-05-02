Left Menu

Leadership Shift: Bhupendra Gupta Takes the Helm at SJVN Ltd

SJVN Ltd has announced that Bhupendra Gupta, Director (Technical) at THDCIL, has been assigned as its interim Chairman and Managing Director for a period of three months commencing May 1, 2025. This appointment comes into effect until a full-time replacement is found or further notice is given.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:51 IST
  • India

State-owned SJVN Ltd has appointed Bhupendra Gupta as its Chairman and Managing Director on an interim basis for three months, effective from May 1, 2025. Gupta, who serves as Director (Technical) at THDCIL, steps into this role until a permanent successor is identified.

The regulatory filing clarified that Gupta has no familial connections with any board members of the company. His temporary appointment marks a transition from Raj Kumar Chaudhary, who previously held the additional charge of CMD.

SJVN Ltd is undergoing this leadership shift to ensure continued governance until a new, full-time leader is chosen or further directives are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

