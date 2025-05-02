Sunteck Realty Witnesses Profit Fluctuations Amid Fiscal Challenges

Sunteck Realty, a prominent player in the real estate sector, has reported a significant 50% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the latest March quarter, with earnings standing at Rs 50.38 crore compared to Rs 101.33 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income also saw a decline, dropping to Rs 217.83 crore during the January-March FY25 period, down from Rs 434.99 crore in the previous year, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing.

Despite the quarterly downturn, Sunteck Realty's performance for the full 2024-25 fiscal year showed improvement with a rise in net profit to Rs 150.31 crore from Rs 70.02 crore, alongside a growth in total income to Rs 902.67 crore from Rs 620.31 crore.

