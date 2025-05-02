Left Menu

Lady Gaga Concert Draws 1.6 Million Fans to Rio, Spikes Brazilian Air Travel

Brazilian airlines see increased business as fans flock to Rio de Janeiro for a free Lady Gaga concert at Copacabana Beach. The event is part of efforts to boost the local economy via music tourism. Leading airlines LATAM, Gol, and Azul reported nearly full flights, increasing their routes to Rio.

Updated: 02-05-2025 23:20 IST
Brazilian airlines are experiencing a surge ahead of the highly anticipated Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro. The free event, projected to attract over 1 million attendees, bolsters local tourism and economic activity.

The iconic 39-year-old pop star, famed for hits like "Die with a Smile" and "Poker Face," is set to perform on the legendary Copacabana Beach this weekend. The concert is part of a city initiative to host free events featuring superstar artists, significantly boosting visitor numbers and airline ticket sales.

Major carriers such as LATAM, Gol, and Azul have reported a dramatic increase in flight operations to Rio, with LATAM adding a 25% increase in flight frequency. This aligns with a climbing passenger load factor, exceeding previous domestic averages and showcasing the power of music tourism in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

