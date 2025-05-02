Lady Gaga Concert Draws 1.6 Million Fans to Rio, Spikes Brazilian Air Travel

Brazilian airlines are experiencing a surge ahead of the highly anticipated Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro. The free event, projected to attract over 1 million attendees, bolsters local tourism and economic activity.

The iconic 39-year-old pop star, famed for hits like "Die with a Smile" and "Poker Face," is set to perform on the legendary Copacabana Beach this weekend. The concert is part of a city initiative to host free events featuring superstar artists, significantly boosting visitor numbers and airline ticket sales.

Major carriers such as LATAM, Gol, and Azul have reported a dramatic increase in flight operations to Rio, with LATAM adding a 25% increase in flight frequency. This aligns with a climbing passenger load factor, exceeding previous domestic averages and showcasing the power of music tourism in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)