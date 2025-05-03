Tragic Collision Near Yellowstone: 7 Fatalities in Fiery Crash

A devastating crash unfolded near Yellowstone National Park, claiming seven lives in a shocking highway accident. On Thursday evening, a passenger van carrying 14 tourists collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a fiery scene that killed the truck driver and six van occupants, according to Idaho state police.

The collision took place on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake, just 20 miles from the western edge of the iconic national park. Emergency responders took nearly seven hours to manage and clear the area, leaving the highway blocked in both directions during the operation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as law enforcement officials continue to seek answers. Information regarding the victims is being kept confidential until families are notified, as authorities offer their condolences in the aftermath of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)