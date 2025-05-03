Tariff Tangle: The Global Impact of U.S. Trade Policies on Food Security

Manchester Metropolitan University highlights the impacts of Donald Trump's tariffs, which are poised to elevate costs for U.S. citizens on imported items such as cars, building materials, and food. The tariffs primarily affect fruit and vegetable imports from countries like Mexico, which supplies over half of the fresh fruit consumed in the U.S.

The repercussions extend globally, particularly affecting developing nations reliant on stable prices for affordable food imports. Staples like maize, wheat, and soybeans, which are closely tied to U.S. markets, could see significant price hikes, causing economic strain in regions like sub-Saharan Africa.

The ongoing trade war may force farmers in vulnerable regions to pivot from staple crops to cash commodities, increasing dependency on volatile global markets. Protecting essential imports from punitive tariffs, particularly fertilisers and staple foods, is crucial for stabilizing prices and securing vulnerable economies.

