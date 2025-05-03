Left Menu

Tariff Tangle: The Global Impact of U.S. Trade Policies on Food Security

Donald Trump's tariffs are set to increase costs for U.S. citizens on imports like cars and food, particularly impacting fruit and vegetables from Mexico. These tariffs can raise global staple food prices, amplifying food insecurity in developing countries and exacerbating global inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 03-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 09:06 IST
Tariff Tangle: The Global Impact of U.S. Trade Policies on Food Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester Metropolitan University highlights the impacts of Donald Trump's tariffs, which are poised to elevate costs for U.S. citizens on imported items such as cars, building materials, and food. The tariffs primarily affect fruit and vegetable imports from countries like Mexico, which supplies over half of the fresh fruit consumed in the U.S.

The repercussions extend globally, particularly affecting developing nations reliant on stable prices for affordable food imports. Staples like maize, wheat, and soybeans, which are closely tied to U.S. markets, could see significant price hikes, causing economic strain in regions like sub-Saharan Africa.

The ongoing trade war may force farmers in vulnerable regions to pivot from staple crops to cash commodities, increasing dependency on volatile global markets. Protecting essential imports from punitive tariffs, particularly fertilisers and staple foods, is crucial for stabilizing prices and securing vulnerable economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025