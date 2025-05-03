Left Menu

India's Global Investment Prospects Shine in European Dialogues

Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in high-level talks across Europe to boost India's appeal as an investment hub. Key discussions with European leaders focused on expanding global partnerships, resolving trade agreements, and leveraging India’s growing economy and middle class for investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:20 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal with Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a strategic meeting in London, Union Minister Piyush Goyal showcased India's burgeoning investment potential to Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-founder and Partner of Alpha Wave Global. Highlighting India's robust middle class, manufacturing prowess, and digital economy boom, Goyal emphasized the nation's distinct attractiveness to international investors.

Goyal's discussions didn't stop in London. In Belgium, he met with key figures, including Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, and Flanders' Minister-President Matthias Diependaele. Their conversations aimed at fortifying India-Belgium trade relations and exploring investment opportunities, were noted as extensive and fruitful.

Concluding his European tour, Minister Goyal confirmed ongoing negotiations for a pivotal Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union. Focused talks in Brussels with the European Commission highlighted the importance of addressing non-tariff barriers alongside tariff discussions to reach a comprehensive trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

