Tragic Bridge Accident in Pune: One Dead, Three Injured

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a Mercedes crashed into a motorcycle on Pune's Wadgaon bridge, leading to one fatality and three injuries.

The accident took place around 4.30 am in the Sinhgad Road area, claiming the life of motorcyclist Kunal Hushar from Pimpri Chinchwad. His pillion rider and two car occupants were injured in the collision.

Police have detained two individuals, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. A medical test will determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)