Left Menu

Tragic Bridge Accident in Pune: One Dead, Three Injured

A fatal accident occurred on Pune's Wadgaon bridge when a Mercedes crashed into a motorcycle and fell off the bridge, resulting in one death and three injuries. Two occupants of the car are detained for culpable homicide, and the driver's sobriety is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:21 IST
Tragic Bridge Accident in Pune: One Dead, Three Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a Mercedes crashed into a motorcycle on Pune's Wadgaon bridge, leading to one fatality and three injuries.

The accident took place around 4.30 am in the Sinhgad Road area, claiming the life of motorcyclist Kunal Hushar from Pimpri Chinchwad. His pillion rider and two car occupants were injured in the collision.

Police have detained two individuals, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, per the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. A medical test will determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025