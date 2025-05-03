High-Speed Progress: Mumbai's Bullet Train Station at BKC

The construction of Mumbai's ambitious bullet train origin station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is swiftly advancing, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. During his site visit, Vaishnaw inspected the substantial progress achieved in this flagship project.

The station, part of the colossal Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, has reached significant milestones, including the completion of the lowest B3 basement level and strengthening of the station walls. Officials note that 76% of the excavation work is already accomplished.

Funded by a mix of governmental contributions and a low-interest loan from Japan, the project costs Rs 1.08 lakh crore. With Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' recent remarks, the bullet train is anticipated to commence service by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)