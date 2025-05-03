Left Menu

High-Speed Progress: Mumbai's Bullet Train Station at BKC

Work on Mumbai's bullet train origin station at BKC is advancing rapidly. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the construction progress of this underground station, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The project's total cost is estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, with operations expected by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of Mumbai's ambitious bullet train origin station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is swiftly advancing, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. During his site visit, Vaishnaw inspected the substantial progress achieved in this flagship project.

The station, part of the colossal Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, has reached significant milestones, including the completion of the lowest B3 basement level and strengthening of the station walls. Officials note that 76% of the excavation work is already accomplished.

Funded by a mix of governmental contributions and a low-interest loan from Japan, the project costs Rs 1.08 lakh crore. With Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' recent remarks, the bullet train is anticipated to commence service by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

