Mumbai's Bullet Train Station Races Toward Completion

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reports rapid progress on Mumbai's Bullet Train origin station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The multi-storey station is part of the significant Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project. The initiative promises transformative benefits for the region's railway network and logistics efficiency.

Mumbai's Bullet Train Station Races Toward Completion
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday the swift advancement of Mumbai's Bullet Train origin station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The work, managed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is a critical part of the extensive Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

During his visit, Vaishnaw, along with NHSRCL and railway officials, assessed the construction at BKC, which includes a multi-level structure meant to accommodate operational functions and passenger areas. Approximately 76 per cent of BKC's excavation work is complete, marking notable progress in the larger infrastructure initiative.

This high-speed rail project, valued at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, sees significant investment from both the Indian government and the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The development foreshadows a transformative impact on Mumbai's rail capacity, efficiency, and logistical operations, with an anticipated operational year of 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

