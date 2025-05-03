Mumbai's Bullet Train Station Races Toward Completion
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reports rapid progress on Mumbai's Bullet Train origin station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The multi-storey station is part of the significant Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project. The initiative promises transformative benefits for the region's railway network and logistics efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday the swift advancement of Mumbai's Bullet Train origin station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The work, managed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is a critical part of the extensive Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.
During his visit, Vaishnaw, along with NHSRCL and railway officials, assessed the construction at BKC, which includes a multi-level structure meant to accommodate operational functions and passenger areas. Approximately 76 per cent of BKC's excavation work is complete, marking notable progress in the larger infrastructure initiative.
This high-speed rail project, valued at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, sees significant investment from both the Indian government and the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The development foreshadows a transformative impact on Mumbai's rail capacity, efficiency, and logistical operations, with an anticipated operational year of 2028.
(With inputs from agencies.)
