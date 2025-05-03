Heartfelt Melodies: A Tribute to Love and Legacy

In a touching celebration of love and legacy, Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina hosted an event at Sheows Old Age Home in Delhi, honoring his late mother, Manubhavati Devi, and cherished friend, actor Manoj Kumar. The event, aptly named 'Sing Today, Smile Today,' was a heartfelt gesture to uplift the spirits of elderly residents.

The occasion marked the fifth death anniversary of Jaina's mother and sought to bring joy to the home's residents through music. Dr. Jaina captivated the audience with soulful renditions of classic songs such as 'Ek Tara Bole,' 'Jab Zero Diya,' and 'Maa Teri Surat Se Alag.' His performance underscored the message that beyond basic needs, the elderly deserve love and attention. The moving event prompted emotional responses from the residents who joined in with dancing, singing, and tears of joy.

Prominent attendees included Mrs. Monica, as Dr. Jaina shared his vision of featuring the residents in an upcoming series, 'Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina Ka Jaina Sandesh.' Dr. Girdhar Prasad Bhagat, chair of the Guru Vishram Vriddha Ashram, lauded the initiative, recognizing its impact on the care of the elderly. The event concluded with accolades for Dr. Jaina and Mrs. Monica, awarded trophies for their altruistic efforts. Film critic Dr. Suniel Parasher emphasized adopting new ways of extending familial bonds. An important reminder, the press release noted that it was provided by PNN and is not endorsed by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)