Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Honours PM Modi, Plants for a Greener Delhi

In a significant gesture, officials from Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, led by their National President Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They presented him with the holy Kalash from Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, honoring his leadership. Javeri, renowned as the Tree Man of India, highlighted the importance of this gesture in aligning cultural respect with ecological wellness.

This meeting marks a historic occasion in India's post-independence narrative, as Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham continues its mission of social and religious harmony by constructing various Dhams, including Valmiki, Ayodhya, Gautam Buddha, Gurudwara, and Mandahavir Swami Dhams. These initiatives are aimed at unifying different communities under the banner of Sanatan and fostering unity.

Amidst rising concerns over Delhi's escalating pollution levels, Javeri championed a campaign to plant one lakh saplings citywide. The effort seeks to mitigate vehicular pollution and transform Delhi's urban landscape. Thousands of devotees and trustees participated in this green initiative, showcasing collective commitment to a sustainable future.

