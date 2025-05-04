Left Menu

India's Economic Surge vs. Pakistan's Persistent Struggles

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights India's economic progress compared to Pakistan's ongoing challenges. He notes India's advancements in GDP, exports, and digital infrastructure, while Pakistan faces financial and technological setbacks, reliance on IMF bailouts, and limited industrial diversification.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has drawn a sharp comparison between the economic trajectories of India and Pakistan, highlighting India's rapid progress and Pakistan's enduring difficulties.

In a post on X, Sarma emphasized that India is emerging as a global leader, setting benchmarks in growth, technology, and self-reliance. He pointed out India's impressive USD 4.19 trillion GDP, robust export figures, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure, which includes initiatives like UPI and Aadhaar.

By contrast, Sarma noted that Pakistan continues to struggle with financial instability, relying heavily on IMF bailouts, and lacks comparable digital advancements. He underlined India's strategic autonomy in not seeking IMF assistance for decades and its triumphs in space technology, further cementing its position on the global stage.

