Corporate Spring Clean: Over 3,300 Companies Set for Deregistration
The corporate affairs ministry plans to remove over 3,300 companies from official records after they applied for deregistration. The Registrar of Companies issued notices for these companies, which failed to commence business or ceased operations. Maharashtra leads with the highest number affected, followed by Delhi and Karnataka.
The corporate affairs ministry is gearing up to remove more than 3,300 companies from the official registry, following requests for deregistration. This significant action comes after the Registrar of Companies (RoC) from various regions issued public notices in compliance with the Companies Act.
The data reveals a geographic breakdown with Maharashtra showing over 700 companies, nearly 500 in Delhi, and more than 350 in Karnataka. The removal applications, made under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, cite reasons such as failure to commence operations or inactivity for the past two fiscal years.
The public notices issued in April serve to verify any public objections to these removals. As of March, 18,50,932 active companies remain out of a registered total of 28,52,449, with Maharashtra leading in active company numbers, closely followed by Delhi and West Bengal.
