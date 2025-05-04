Tragic Plunge: Army Truck Accident Claims Three Lives in J&K
Three soldiers lost their lives when their vehicle skidded off a road into a 700-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident, involving an army truck part of a convoy on National Highway 44, spurred immediate rescue efforts, identifying the deceased as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur.
A grave accident on Jammu and Kashmir's National Highway 44 claimed the lives of three army personnel following a tragic 700-feet plunge.
The tragic incident occurred near Battery Chashma as part of a convoy traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. The army vehicle skidded off the road, resulting in the immediate deaths of the soldiers onboard.
Rescue operations, involving army, police, SDRF, and local volunteers, were launched swiftly. The deceased have been identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. The crash left the truck a mangled pile of metal.
