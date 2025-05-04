Left Menu

Tragic Plunge: Army Truck Accident Claims Three Lives in J&K

Three soldiers lost their lives when their vehicle skidded off a road into a 700-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident, involving an army truck part of a convoy on National Highway 44, spurred immediate rescue efforts, identifying the deceased as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:27 IST
Tragic Plunge: Army Truck Accident Claims Three Lives in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grave accident on Jammu and Kashmir's National Highway 44 claimed the lives of three army personnel following a tragic 700-feet plunge.

The tragic incident occurred near Battery Chashma as part of a convoy traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. The army vehicle skidded off the road, resulting in the immediate deaths of the soldiers onboard.

Rescue operations, involving army, police, SDRF, and local volunteers, were launched swiftly. The deceased have been identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. The crash left the truck a mangled pile of metal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025