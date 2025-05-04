Left Menu

Tragic Highway Chain Reaction: Multiple Accidents Claim Five Lives

A series of road accidents on National Highway 16 near Ongole resulted in five fatalities and eight serious injuries. The incidents began with a collision involving a truck and a poultry vehicle. Subsequent accidents were triggered by a harvester vehicle and more collisions due to traffic congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ongole | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events on Sunday morning, five people lost their lives, and eight others suffered grave injuries in multiple accidents along National Highway 16 near Ongole, according to local police reports.

The unfortunate chain of incidents began around 4:50 AM when a parked truck on Lane 1, stopped due to a flat tyre, was rear-ended by a poultry transport vehicle. This initial crash claimed the lives of a driver and two cleaners. The accident caused a traffic jam extending over a kilometre.

The chaos was compounded when a harvester vehicle collided with the poultry vehicle, leaving four individuals seriously injured. The congested traffic resulted in a stationary truck being rear-ended by a car from Amaravati to Tirupati carrying six passengers, leading to a catastrophic collision with another truck. Two passengers died instantly, with four others critically injured. Authorities suspect negligent driving and poor road conditions played roles in the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

