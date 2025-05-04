NMDC Achieves Record Iron Ore Production and Sales Growth in April
State-owned NMDC reported a 15% increase in iron ore production and a 3% rise in sales in April. CMD Amitava Mukherjee attributed the success to record despatch figures from key mines, supporting the goal of becoming a 100 MT mining company by 2030. NMDC Steel also saw growth in hot metal production.
In a significant boost to India's mineral sector, state-owned NMDC has announced a 15% surge in iron ore production and a 3% increase in sales for April. The production reached 4 million tonnes, up from 3.48 million tonnes the previous year.
According to CMD Amitava Mukherjee, the record-breaking April figures, especially from key mines Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai, align with the company's strategic goals. The 12%, 4%, and 88% growth rates respectively over the corresponding period last year (CPLY) affirm NMDC's leadership in the sector. NMDC aims to ascend to a 100 MT mining entity by 2030.
Additionally, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) emerged with an 8.5% monthly growth in hot metal production, emphasizing its position in the steel market. The NSL plant in Chhattisgarh, launched with a monumental investment of Rs 24,000 crore, marks its status as an evolving player in India's industrial landscape.
