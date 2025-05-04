Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Assam Courts Japanese Investment

Assam is actively seeking Japanese investments following a visit from a high-level delegation led by Japan's Speaker of House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro. The initiative aims to advance bilateral cooperation, focusing on technology, education, and sustainable development, marking the fourth such visit since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:18 IST
Strengthening Ties: Assam Courts Japanese Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its economic collaboration, Assam played host to a Japanese delegation this week, spearheaded by the Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, Nukaga Fukushiro. The high-profile visit underscored Assam's ambition to attract Japanese investment, as outlined by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This visit marks the fourth engagement with Japan since February, reflecting deepening ties. During their stay, the delegation visited the upcoming Japan-assisted skill training centre and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati, where they explored ongoing projects in nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Highlighting the shared goals of innovation and development, both sides reiterated their commitment to sustainable growth and expanding research collaborations. The prominent Japanese delegation also included significant figures from various industries, further reinforcing the potential for future investments and partnerships in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025