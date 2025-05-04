Strengthening Ties: Assam Courts Japanese Investment
Assam is actively seeking Japanese investments following a visit from a high-level delegation led by Japan's Speaker of House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro. The initiative aims to advance bilateral cooperation, focusing on technology, education, and sustainable development, marking the fourth such visit since February.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster its economic collaboration, Assam played host to a Japanese delegation this week, spearheaded by the Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, Nukaga Fukushiro. The high-profile visit underscored Assam's ambition to attract Japanese investment, as outlined by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
This visit marks the fourth engagement with Japan since February, reflecting deepening ties. During their stay, the delegation visited the upcoming Japan-assisted skill training centre and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati, where they explored ongoing projects in nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Highlighting the shared goals of innovation and development, both sides reiterated their commitment to sustainable growth and expanding research collaborations. The prominent Japanese delegation also included significant figures from various industries, further reinforcing the potential for future investments and partnerships in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
