Samsung Faces Staggering Penalty Over Equipment Misclassification
Samsung India is contesting a hefty penalty of over USD 500 million imposed by Indian customs for alleged misclassification of telecom equipment imports. The appeal has been filed with the Custom Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) amid ongoing queries and awaits hearing.
Samsung India is embroiled in a legal battle, challenging a penalty of over half a billion dollars. The substantial fine was imposed by Indian customs officials following allegations of the misclassification of imported telecom equipment.
The case is currently with the Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Mumbai. Filed through legal representatives from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, the appeal has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.
The equipment in question was supplied to Reliance Jio, a major telecom service provider. Samsung's network division allegedly misclassified the gear, leading to tariffs between 10% and 20%, a matter previously flagged by the customs department.
