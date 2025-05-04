Samsung Faces Staggering Penalty Over Equipment Misclassification

Samsung India is embroiled in a legal battle, challenging a penalty of over half a billion dollars. The substantial fine was imposed by Indian customs officials following allegations of the misclassification of imported telecom equipment.

The case is currently with the Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Mumbai. Filed through legal representatives from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, the appeal has yet to be scheduled for a hearing.

The equipment in question was supplied to Reliance Jio, a major telecom service provider. Samsung's network division allegedly misclassified the gear, leading to tariffs between 10% and 20%, a matter previously flagged by the customs department.

(With inputs from agencies.)