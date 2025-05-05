Left Menu

Kings Infra Ventures Expands Global Reach with Strategic Acquisition of Sriaqua Seafoods

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. has announced its acquisition of Sriaqua Seafoods, a significant player in India's seafood export industry. The deal will enhance Kings Infra's global seafood value chain and include operations in the UAE, boosting their presence in India's aquaculture sector, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

Kings Infra's Major Foray Into Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. has taken a decisive step in strengthening its position in the global seafood market by acquiring M/s. Sriaqua Seafoods, a merchant exporter based in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This acquisition, executed under a performance-linked structure, signifies a substantial expansion of Kings Infra's influence across the world.

Effective from the signing date, the operations of Sriaqua Seafoods will now be integrated under the Kings Infra brand. The arrangement mandates the continuation of all existing contracts and orders with an evaluation process tied to fulfilling specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in the forthcoming six months. The agreement, approved by Kings Infra's Board of Directors on April 22, 2025, was finalized in Kochi.

Andhra Pradesh plays a pivotal role in India's aquaculture sector, contributing significantly to the nation's seafood exports. Visakhapatnam Port stood out as a prominent hub in FY24, handling vast export volumes. With Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, leading the effort, Kings Infra's expansion into Vishakapatnam is set to further bolster their export capabilities.

Part of Kings Infra's strategy includes establishing a seafood distribution unit in the UAE, with Mr. Sreeram Inagalla, former Managing Partner of Sriaqua Seafoods, appointed as the CEO of international operations. The move anticipates a positive impact on sales and focuses on both quality and efficiency.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., a fully integrated seafood company, continues to enhance its operations across aquaculture, processing, trade, infrastructure, and retail. Sriaqua Seafoods is known for its comprehensive approach to the seafood value chain, focusing on sustainability and global delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

