Kings Infra Ventures Expands by Acquiring Sriaqua Seafoods

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is acquiring Sriaqua Seafoods to bolster its global seafood reach. The acquisition, under a performance-based structure, allows Kings Infra to manage Sriaqua's operations. With significant contributions from Andhra Pradesh's seafood industry, the move aims to enhance exports and expand distribution into the UAE, guided by expert leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:38 IST
Kochi-based Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. has made a significant strategic move by acquiring Sriaqua Seafoods, a merchant exporter out of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The deal, confirmed on May 2, 2025, is part of a performance-linked agreement aimed at enhancing Kings Infra's global presence in the seafood industry.

The board approved this acquisition last month, facilitating Kings Infra's entry into Andhra Pradesh's robust aquaculture market. Known for its leading role in seafood exports within India, Andhra Pradesh's importance is highlighted with Visakhapatnam Port topping as the nation's foremost seafood export hub in fiscal year 2023–24.

The acquisition will see Sriaqua Seafoods operate under the Kings Infra brand, while a new seafood distribution entity will be established in the UAE. Led by Managing Partner Sreeram Inagalla, the international arm will focus on quality and sustainable growth, aiming to drive future export success under Chairman Shaji Baby John's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

