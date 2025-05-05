Governor Pushes for Swift Progress on Manipur Highways
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the need for timely completion of highway projects in Manipur, urging officials to address challenges swiftly. During a meeting, officials discussed project statuses and hurdles, with a focus on resolving issues to prevent delays.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of Manipur has called for the expeditious completion of national highway projects across the state. This directive came during a Monday meeting where ongoing projects were reviewed.
MS Deval, of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, presented the current progress and highlighted several challenges threatening timely execution. In response, the Governor urged officials to expedite resolutions.
The briefing, held at Raj Bhavan, included participation from senior state officials and deputy commissioners from Manipur's seven hill districts, who joined via video conference.
