Tragedy on the Tracks: The Cost of Distraction

Two young boys distracted by their mobile phones were fatally hit by a train near Izzatnagar station. Despite warnings from bystanders and the train's pilot, 14-year-old Aditya and 11-year-old Pankaj did not respond in time, highlighting the dangers of mobile phone use near train tracks.

Bareilly | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:54 IST
In a tragic incident near Izzatnagar station, two young boys lost their lives after being struck by a train engine while distracted by their mobile phones. The boys, identified as 14-year-old Aditya and his 11-year-old friend Pankaj, were crossing the tracks when the accident occurred.

Izzatnagar Station House Officer Vijendra Singh reported that the boys, residents of Gali No. 8, had left home for a simple errand—a haircut. Aditya was listening to music, and Pankaj was using his mobile phone, oblivious to the approaching train.

Despite efforts by onlookers to alert the boys and repeated warnings from the train's horn, their preoccupation with their devices prevented them from reacting in time. Both sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

