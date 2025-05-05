Massive Road Infrastructure Boom in Telangana: NDA Government's Rs 2 Lakh Crore Vision

The BJP-led NDA government is launching an ambitious road infrastructure plan in Telangana, with projects valued at Rs 2 lakh crore announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. These projects are expected to unfold within the next three to four years, aiming to transform the state's connectivity and development.

At a recent event, Gadkari highlighted the achievements in Telangana's road network over the past decade, noting that the length of national highways has doubled to 5,000 km. He described the ongoing road projects in 33 districts as just the beginning of significant infrastructure expansion in the region.

Furthermore, Gadkari proposed water conservation initiatives under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, seeking collaboration with state leaders. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy emphasized the impact of these projects on trade, tourism, and investment, enhancing links between Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)