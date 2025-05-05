Left Menu

India Urges ADB to Cut Pakistan Funding Amid Heightened Tensions

India calls on the Asian Development Bank to reduce funding for Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The request was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the ADB's annual meeting, marking another step in India's diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda (Image: X/@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold diplomatic move, India has urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to slash funding to Pakistan, following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The appeal was spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who met with ADB President Masato Kanda on Monday during the conglomerate's 58th Annual Meeting in Milan.

The bid to cut Pakistan's funding was reportedly a key item on the meeting's agenda amidst discussions on broader financial concerns. This request reflects India's ongoing efforts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically in response to the fatal April 22 attack. New Delhi also moved to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, threatening future water supplies to Pakistan.

Additionally, India plans to petition the Financial Action Task Force to reinstate Pakistan on its grey list, highlighting ongoing security and economic tensions between the neighboring nations. Amidst these developments, Sitharaman reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering a pro-business environment and economic growth, asserting that India provides fertile ground for ADB's innovative financial investments.

