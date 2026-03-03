Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Lavrov Denies Nuclear Claims Against Iran
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow has found no evidence of Iran developing nuclear weapons, despite the U.S. justifying military actions against Tehran. The conflict has impacted the region economically and caused casualties. Russia urges an immediate halt to hostilities.
Moscow's diplomatic stance remains firm as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserts that no evidence currently supports U.S. and Israeli claims of Iran advancing nuclear weapons. This statement challenges the justification for recent military actions.
U.S. President Donald Trump cited Tehran's alleged nuclear and ballistic ambitions as reasons for military interventions. Lavrov, during discussions with Brunei's foreign minister, highlighted the lack of evidence supporting these claims, questioning the war's basis.
Regional instability has surged, with Lavrov emphasizing economic strains and human casualties affecting Arab nations. He called for an immediate ceasefire, decrying civilian losses, including reports of a tragic school bombing in southern Iran, accused to be by U.S. and Israeli forces. Yet, U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio refuted such claims of targeting civilians deliberately.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavrov
- self-defense
- Iran
- nuclear
- weapons
- U.S.
- Israel
- Middle East
- tensions
- ceasefire
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Gamble: Israel's Double-Edged Diplomatic Dance
Strike on Natanz: A New Twist in U.S.-Israeli Attacks
Delhi Protests Erupt Against US-Israel Aggression on Iran
Heightened Tensions: U.S. Evacuates Personnel Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Negotiations Underway: Turkey's Bid to Lift US Sanctions Amid Israel's Opposition