Moscow's diplomatic stance remains firm as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserts that no evidence currently supports U.S. and Israeli claims of Iran advancing nuclear weapons. This statement challenges the justification for recent military actions.

U.S. President Donald Trump cited Tehran's alleged nuclear and ballistic ambitions as reasons for military interventions. Lavrov, during discussions with Brunei's foreign minister, highlighted the lack of evidence supporting these claims, questioning the war's basis.

Regional instability has surged, with Lavrov emphasizing economic strains and human casualties affecting Arab nations. He called for an immediate ceasefire, decrying civilian losses, including reports of a tragic school bombing in southern Iran, accused to be by U.S. and Israeli forces. Yet, U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio refuted such claims of targeting civilians deliberately.