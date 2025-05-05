Airlines Divert Flights as India-Pakistan Tensions Soar
Amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, major global airlines, including Air France and Lufthansa, are rerouting flights to avoid Pakistani airspace. The diversion leads to extended flight times and potential economic losses for Pakistan due to reduced overflight fees.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have prompted international airlines, such as Air France and Lufthansa, to steer clear of Pakistani airspace. The move comes after an escalation in conflict, triggered by a deadly attack in Kashmir, which has led both nations to impose airspace restrictions on each other's airlines.
According to Reuters, Lufthansa's decision to avoid Pakistani airspace has resulted in longer durations for its Asia-bound flights. Notably, Flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi took nearly an hour more than usual, as confirmed by data from Flightradar24. Similar routing changes have been observed for British Airways and Emirates, although neither has officially commented on the matter.
While airlines face increased flight times and costs, Pakistan may experience a decline in revenue from overflight fees. The potential loss comes at a precarious time, given Pakistan's critical foreign reserves. Aviation analyst Brendan Sobie highlights the significant impact on foreign airlines and Pakistan's economy due to these airspace restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Journalist Niaz Baloch Faces Threats from Pakistani Intelligence: A Call for Global Action
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
Mystery at Sea: Fisherman's Journey from Gujarat to Pakistani Jail
UAE-Pakistan Relations: Strengthening Ties Across Borders