EarlyJobs Revolutionizes Recruitment: Bridging Talent and Opportunity Across India

EarlyJobs, led by CEO Asish Chakraborty, is transforming the recruitment landscape in India by combining technology with human insight. Using experience from the pharmaceutical industry, Chakraborty aims to connect talent across 150+ cities, leveraging a unique hybrid model and a commitment to geographical inclusivity.

Updated: 05-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:32 IST
(Left) Surbhi Rani, Dipanjana (middle) Akanksha(right). Image Credit: ANI
EarlyJobs, an emerging leader in India's recruitment sector, is carving its niche by blending cutting-edge technology with human expertise. Co-Founder and CEO, Asish Chakraborty, with a rich background in the pharmaceutical industry, is steering the company through a phase of aggressive and strategic expansion.

Chakraborty joined EarlyJobs driven by the platform's unique market positioning that originated from Victaman, an initiative aimed at empowering youth. This platform evolved to address a significant recruitment market gap, attracting women seeking flexible jobs post-break and students for internships, while needing corporate-like processes to scale successfully.

He has drawn from his extensive experience with reputable pharmaceutical companies in India to structure EarlyJobs' operations. Under his leadership, the company has placed over 1,300 candidates and collaborated with 50+ enterprise clients, promoting a model that prioritizes geographical inclusivity, supported by a freelancer network of 200+ recruiters, predominantly remote-working women.

