Sanatan Dharma: A Call for Unity and Social Harmony

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes social harmony and unity, warning against caste-based discrimination. Addressing attendees at a Swaminarayan temple, he underscores the importance of unity for the protection of religion. Bhagwat asserts India's potential role in guiding global solutions, promoting a unifying approach to challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sanatan Dharma is a beacon for social harmony and unity, according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Addressing a gathering at the Swaminarayan temple in Jetalpur village, he criticized caste discrimination, envisioning India as a global guide for resolving issues through unity.

Bhagwat highlighted that social harmony stems from the belief that every creation has a purpose, including a dry blade of grass. He pointed out that caste and class systems were not meant for discrimination, but harm arises when they are misused. Religion, he stressed, should manifest beyond scriptures and speeches and be reflected in actions.

Urging for unity to preserve religion and culture, Bhagwat called on individuals to embody self-discipline and conduct. He reiterated that religion's protection is intrinsic to unity and that India's inevitable leadership role in addressing global challenges requires readiness and commitment to unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

