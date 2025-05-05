Surge in Asian Currencies Challenges U.S. Dollar in Trade Speculation

The U.S. dollar experienced another slide on Monday, driven by a sharp surge in the Taiwanese dollar. This has fueled speculations that some Asian nations might be facilitating currency revaluations to gain trade advantages with the United States.

While Taiwan's government denies any exchange rate discussions with Washington, the Taiwanese dollar's record 5.7% gain against the U.S. currency over two days hints at potential strategic moves. The yuan also saw significant gains amid predictions of possible currency strengthening as part of trade negotiations.

Pundits from Barclays observe that the decrease in tariff tension could bolster risk-sensitive currencies. However, U.S. and Chinese trade discussions remain at an impasse, and markets are now anticipating Federal Reserve decisions, with rates expected to remain steady this week.

