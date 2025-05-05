Revival Call for Tripura's Historic Kailashahar Airport
Senior Tripura Congress MLA, Birajit Sinha, urges the central government to rejuvenate the defunct Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district, historically significant for its strategic role during the 1971 war. Despite past efforts, the airport remains closed, affecting connectivity in the region.
Senior Congress MLA from Tripura, Birajit Sinha, has called on the Indian government to take decisive steps to restore the Kailashahar airport in the state's Unakoti district.
Inactive since the era of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, this and two other airports in the region, built for enhanced connectivity, have been non-functional for years.
Sinha underscored the importance of the Kailashahar airport due to its strategic significance during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict and their current geopolitical tensions, advocating for immediate action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
