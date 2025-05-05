Canon Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating, Cementing Global Sustainability Leadership

Canon, a global leader in imaging and optical products, has reached a significant milestone in its journey toward environmental and corporate responsibility. Today, the company proudly announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Platinum rating by EcoVadis, a leading global sustainability assessment platform. This achievement positions Canon among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide, marking the first time Canon has attained this elite status.

A Landmark Achievement in Sustainability

EcoVadis evaluates over 130,000 companies across more than 180 countries, measuring their performance across four core areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The elevation of Canon’s status to Platinum follows a recent reassessment of its scorecard, where the company’s overall rating improved from 81% to 85%. This gain reflects its expanding commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business operations.

Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA, expressed enthusiasm for the recognition, stating:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating. This recognition validates our long-term commitment to sustainable business practices and our continuous efforts to improve our environmental and social impact. Achieving Platinum status and joining the top 1% of rated organisations will continue to drive our future focus on sustainability.”

EcoVadis Assessment Highlights

Canon’s improved performance in each of the four assessment pillars showcases a well-rounded and determined strategy toward responsible business conduct:

Environment – 90/100 Canon’s strongest area of performance, highlighting its leadership in eco-conscious product design, energy efficiency innovations, and initiatives supporting the circular economy. The company’s ongoing development of sustainable technologies and environmental management systems has been central to its rise in rating.

Labour & Human Rights – 82/100 Reflecting Canon’s dedication to fair labour practices, equal opportunity employment, and human rights advocacy. Canon has implemented robust policies to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion across its global operations.

Ethics – 84/100 Canon’s strong ethical standards are evident in its efforts to uphold corporate transparency, compliance, and anti-corruption measures. The score acknowledges Canon’s emphasis on integrity in its dealings with stakeholders, customers, and partners.

Sustainable Procurement – 82/100 Canon’s supply chain practices have been recognized for their focus on responsible sourcing, supplier audits, and due diligence in avoiding conflict minerals. Its procurement strategies are aligned with global expectations for social and environmental responsibility.

Sustainability as a Strategic Priority

Canon’s elevation to the Platinum level is more than a symbolic achievement—it reflects a deep, operational commitment to sustainable development goals (SDGs) and long-term value creation. With rising global concerns around climate change, social justice, and corporate accountability, Canon is actively working to align its sustainability vision with stakeholder expectations and global best practices.

This achievement also enhances Canon’s reputation among business partners, investors, and customers who are increasingly prioritizing sustainability in their decision-making. As companies around the world seek to demonstrate ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) leadership, Canon’s Platinum rating sets a benchmark for peers and competitors alike.

Looking Ahead

Canon intends to use this recognition as a catalyst for further growth in its sustainability journey. By investing in next-generation technologies, expanding stakeholder engagement, and setting ambitious environmental targets, Canon aims to remain at the forefront of responsible innovation.

For those interested in a deeper dive into Canon’s sustainability initiatives and future commitments, the company’s latest Sustainability Report provides comprehensive insights. You can read the full report here: Canon Sustainability Report.