Helicopter Safety Concerns Prompt Pentagon Training Pause
The U.S. Army has halted helicopter training flights near the Pentagon after two airline landings at Reagan Washington National Airport were disrupted by a nearby Black Hawk helicopter. This decision follows a deadly January collision involving an Army helicopter and a commercial jet.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Army is temporarily halting helicopter training flights near the Pentagon. The decision follows two passenger jets aborting their landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to a nearby Black Hawk helicopter. This suspension aims to ensure safety while investigations unfold.
The Army's 12th Aviation Battalion, responsible for these exercises, had just begun resuming flights. Their operations were previously interrupted by a mid-air collision on January 29. That incident involved an Army Black Hawk and an American Airlines regional jet, tragically claiming 67 lives.
A U.S. official disclosed that the plan includes reviewing the events of the recent disruption to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future. The focus remains on maintaining airspace safety and understanding the root causes of these disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
