Moscow Under Drone Siege: Ukraine's Strategic Strikes Intensify
Ukraine launched drone attacks on Moscow, causing the temporary closure of the city's major airports but resulted in no significant damage or injuries. The assault is part of Kyiv's ongoing strategy to target key Russian infrastructure amid the enduring conflict between the two nations.
In a bold move, Ukraine once again targeted Moscow with overnight drone attacks, compelling the closure of the capital's three principal airports, according to Russian officials on Wednesday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Telegram that a total of six drones were intercepted and neutralized as they approached the city, with no significant harm or injuries at the sites of debris impact.
Russia's air safety authority, Rosaviatsia, confirmed flights were halted at Moscow's four service airports to maintain security. The escalation in drone warfare by Ukraine follows Russia's prolonged military actions and aims at undermining Moscow's war infrastructure.
