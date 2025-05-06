Heightened Tensions: Moscow Faces Drone Onslaught

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a series of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow for the second straight night, causing temporary closures of the capital's airports, local officials reported on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin disclosed that air defense units destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones approaching the city from various directions. While three social media platforms linked to Russian security detailed that one drone damaged an apartment building, no casualties were reported.

As tensions persist from the three-year conflict following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv launches drone strikes aimed at crippling Moscow's war infrastructure. Despite the rising frequency of such attacks, both sides maintain their military postures with ongoing assaults and retaliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)