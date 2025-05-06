Left Menu

Heightened Tensions: Moscow Faces Drone Onslaught

For the second consecutive night, Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow. The attacks led to temporary airport closures but caused no casualties. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the destruction of 19 drones. The incidents reflect ongoing hostilities as Ukraine counters Russia's invasion.

Updated: 06-05-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 05:45 IST
Heightened Tensions: Moscow Faces Drone Onslaught
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a series of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow for the second straight night, causing temporary closures of the capital's airports, local officials reported on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin disclosed that air defense units destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones approaching the city from various directions. While three social media platforms linked to Russian security detailed that one drone damaged an apartment building, no casualties were reported.

As tensions persist from the three-year conflict following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv launches drone strikes aimed at crippling Moscow's war infrastructure. Despite the rising frequency of such attacks, both sides maintain their military postures with ongoing assaults and retaliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

