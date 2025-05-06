Left Menu

Air India Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights Amid Security Concerns

Air India has prolonged the suspension of its Tel Aviv flights until May 8 due to a security incident. The decision follows a prior suspension until May 6 after a flight was redirected to Abu Dhabi. Passengers can avail a rescheduling waiver or seek a full refund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Air India has announced the continuation of its flight suspension to and from Tel Aviv until May 8, citing security concerns.

The extension follows a previous decision to halt flights until May 6 after one of its aircraft from Delhi was forced to divert to Abu Dhabi due to a missile attack near the Israeli city's airport.

Under regular operations, Air India runs five flights weekly to Tel Aviv. The airline stated in a social media post that impacted passengers can reschedule without a fee or opt for a full refund if their travel is affected up to May 8, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

