Air India Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights Amid Security Concerns

Air India has announced the continuation of its flight suspension to and from Tel Aviv until May 8, citing security concerns.

The extension follows a previous decision to halt flights until May 6 after one of its aircraft from Delhi was forced to divert to Abu Dhabi due to a missile attack near the Israeli city's airport.

Under regular operations, Air India runs five flights weekly to Tel Aviv. The airline stated in a social media post that impacted passengers can reschedule without a fee or opt for a full refund if their travel is affected up to May 8, 2025.

