Air India Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights Amid Security Concerns
Air India has prolonged the suspension of its Tel Aviv flights until May 8 due to a security incident. The decision follows a prior suspension until May 6 after a flight was redirected to Abu Dhabi. Passengers can avail a rescheduling waiver or seek a full refund.
Updated: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST
Air India has announced the continuation of its flight suspension to and from Tel Aviv until May 8, citing security concerns.
The extension follows a previous decision to halt flights until May 6 after one of its aircraft from Delhi was forced to divert to Abu Dhabi due to a missile attack near the Israeli city's airport.
Under regular operations, Air India runs five flights weekly to Tel Aviv. The airline stated in a social media post that impacted passengers can reschedule without a fee or opt for a full refund if their travel is affected up to May 8, 2025.
