WTO Public Forum 2025 Opens Registration and Call for Proposals on Digital Trade

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has officially opened registration for its annual Public Forum, which this year will be held from 17 to 18 September 2025 at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Under the theme “Enhance, Create and Preserve”, the 2025 Forum will place a strong emphasis on the transformative potential of digital trade in shaping a sustainable and inclusive global trading environment.

A Platform for Global Dialogue on Trade and Technology

The WTO Public Forum serves as the organization’s flagship outreach event and offers a platform for stakeholders from around the world to engage in dynamic discussions about contemporary trade issues. Governments, civil society, academia, businesses, and international organizations come together annually to exchange ideas, build networks, and influence the trade policy debate.

This year’s theme — Enhance, Create and Preserve — aims to spotlight the role of modernized and digitalized trade frameworks in delivering social and economic benefits globally. The focus will be on how digital technologies can:

Enhance living standards by improving access to markets and information.

Create employment opportunities through innovation, entrepreneurship, and e-commerce.

Preserve natural resources by enabling more efficient and sustainable production and distribution chains.

The Forum will delve into both the opportunities and challenges presented by digital trade. Issues on the table include data governance, digital inclusion, cross-border data flows, cybersecurity, the digital divide, and regulatory cooperation.

Open Call for Proposals: Shaping the Agenda

As in previous editions, the WTO is inviting interested participants to organize working sessions during the Forum. These sessions are a central feature of the event, offering diverse perspectives on trade-related topics and enriching the overall dialogue.

The call for proposals is now live, and organizers are encouraged to submit session ideas that align with the Forum’s core theme. The WTO has released a detailed information note, outlining criteria, application guidelines, and a link to the online application form.

Key details include:

Deadline for proposal submissions: 13 June 2025 at 23:59 Central European Time (CET).

Session format: Panels, debates, and roundtable discussions are all welcome. Proposals should aim to foster interactive and inclusive dialogue.

Eligibility: Open to all Forum participants, including representatives of governments, businesses, academic institutions, NGOs, and youth organizations.

Why Participate?

The Public Forum is widely regarded as a leading venue for inclusive trade policy dialogue. Participating in a session — either as an organizer or panelist — provides the opportunity to:

Share research, experiences, and policy recommendations.

Build alliances across sectors and regions.

Engage with trade negotiators, WTO officials, and global thought leaders.

Influence the global narrative on trade and digital transformation.

How to Register

Interested attendees can now register online through the official WTO Public Forum website. Early registration is encouraged due to space limitations and security arrangements.

Looking Ahead

With digitalization rapidly reshaping trade dynamics, the 2025 Public Forum promises to be one of the most consequential gatherings yet. From discussions on blockchain in customs procedures to AI in supply chain optimization, the event will explore the future of trade in a digital era — seeking to ensure that no one is left behind.

More information, including links to registration, the proposal submission form, and the detailed agenda (to be announced), is available on the WTO’s dedicated Public Forum page.