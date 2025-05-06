Left Menu

Greenfield Airport in Puri: A Boost to Religious Tourism and Regional Growth

  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced that a new greenfield airport in Puri is set to enhance religious tourism and foster regional development. This comment follows the central government's in-principle approval for the airport set-up in this pilgrim town.

Expressing gratitude on X, Majhi acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Civil Aviation, Sri Ram Mohan Naidu. He highlighted the project's potential to boost regional connectivity, benefiting religious tourism and the broader local economy, while making particular reference to the airport's strategic position near Puri's revered Jagannath temple.

Operational plans include direct links to major Indian cities, as noted in a detailed project report sought by the Centre. Having received site clearance in September 2023, the site earmarked for construction spans approximately 1500 acres along the Puri-Brahmagiri road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

