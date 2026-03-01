Left Menu

Pioneering Semi High-Speed Rail Project Set to Transform Connectivity in Gujarat

The Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed Rail Connectivity Project, overseen by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to connect Ahmedabad and Dholera Special Investment Region swiftly. It is the world's first SHSR on a broad gauge with mixed traffic. The project supports Dholera's growth in semiconductor and solar industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:04 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed the progress of the Western Railway's Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed Rail Connectivity Project on Sunday, indicating its significance for enhanced regional connectivity. This initiative is pivotal in linking Ahmedabad with Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) efficiently, a crucial move for industrial expansion.

Officials highlighted that the project represents a global first, establishing a semi high-speed rail system on a 1676 mm broad gauge, allowing a maximum speed of 220 km/h for passenger trains and facilitating 100 km/h freight operations on the same track. This dual capability is designed to redefine travel and logistics dynamics significantly.

The rail project is anticipated to significantly contribute to developing Dholera as a center for semiconductor industries and solar energy component manufacturing. Enhanced connectivity through proposed logistics zones, expressways, and dedicated freight rail links ensures fast access to both domestic markets and export avenues, crucial for economic growth.

