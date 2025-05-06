Left Menu

Hyundai's $6 Billion Commitment: 29 Years of Automotive Pioneering in India

Hyundai Motor India celebrates 29 years in India with a $6 billion investment to expand operations. As Hyundai enters its 30th year, it aims to produce 1 million units annually and strengthens its manufacturing presence with a new Talegaon facility, continuing its legacy of innovation and customer-centric growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:32 IST
Hyundai's $6 Billion Commitment: 29 Years of Automotive Pioneering in India
Hyundai Motor India Celebrates 29 Glorious Years in India (Image: HMIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India, the subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, has marked its 29th anniversary with a formidable $6 billion investment to bolster its operations in India, now the world's third-largest automobile market. This milestone was celebrated by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to this pivotal market.

Founded on May 6, 1996, HMIL has grown to become a respected name in India's automotive sector. As it steps into its 30th year, Hyundai reaffirms its dedication to excellence and innovation. Unsoo Kim, the Managing Director of HMIL, emphasized the company's vision of positioning India at the forefront of global manufacturing.

Hyundai's legacy in India began with its state-of-the-art plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, operational since 1998. The automaker's expansion includes a new facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, anticipated to start in late 2025. Hyundai's impact is underscored by over 3.7 million vehicles exported to 150 countries, supporting the 'Make in India, Made for the World' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025