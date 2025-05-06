Hyundai's $6 Billion Commitment: 29 Years of Automotive Pioneering in India
Hyundai Motor India celebrates 29 years in India with a $6 billion investment to expand operations. As Hyundai enters its 30th year, it aims to produce 1 million units annually and strengthens its manufacturing presence with a new Talegaon facility, continuing its legacy of innovation and customer-centric growth.
Hyundai Motor India, the subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, has marked its 29th anniversary with a formidable $6 billion investment to bolster its operations in India, now the world's third-largest automobile market. This milestone was celebrated by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to this pivotal market.
Founded on May 6, 1996, HMIL has grown to become a respected name in India's automotive sector. As it steps into its 30th year, Hyundai reaffirms its dedication to excellence and innovation. Unsoo Kim, the Managing Director of HMIL, emphasized the company's vision of positioning India at the forefront of global manufacturing.
Hyundai's legacy in India began with its state-of-the-art plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, operational since 1998. The automaker's expansion includes a new facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, anticipated to start in late 2025. Hyundai's impact is underscored by over 3.7 million vehicles exported to 150 countries, supporting the 'Make in India, Made for the World' initiative.
