Airlines Grounded: Tel Aviv Flights Halted After Missile Scare

In a concerning turn of events, numerous international airlines have once again grounded flights to and from Tel Aviv after a missile, launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, struck near Israel's main airport.

Earlier this year, following a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, foreign airlines had resumed their services. However, ongoing security threats have forced carriers to reconsider their operations.

From European to American airlines, cancellations are widespread, affecting travel and adding uncertainty to passengers' plans amidst the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)