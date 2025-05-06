Left Menu

Airlines Grounded: Tel Aviv Flights Halted After Missile Scare

Several global airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv following a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Airlines resumed operations earlier this year after a ceasefire with Hamas, but renewed tensions have caused major carriers to halt services again, impacting travel plans extensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:49 IST
Airlines Grounded: Tel Aviv Flights Halted After Missile Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning turn of events, numerous international airlines have once again grounded flights to and from Tel Aviv after a missile, launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, struck near Israel's main airport.

Earlier this year, following a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, foreign airlines had resumed their services. However, ongoing security threats have forced carriers to reconsider their operations.

From European to American airlines, cancellations are widespread, affecting travel and adding uncertainty to passengers' plans amidst the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025