Elon Musk's Legal Battle with OpenAI Continues Amidst Controversy

Elon Musk will continue his lawsuit against OpenAI, challenging its restructuring plan that maintains non-profit control. Critics, including industry bigwigs, have also called for regulatory intervention. OpenAI claims Musk's lawsuit is a strategic ploy to delay progress. The legal showdown is slated for March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk is pushing forward with his lawsuit against OpenAI, despite recent changes in the company's restructuring plans. His lawyer, Marc Toberoff, confirmed Musk's decision on Monday.

The ongoing legal battle centers on OpenAI's transition to a for-profit business under its non-profit arm's control. Critics, including industry leaders like Meta and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, have expressed concerns.

OpenAI has labeled Musk's lawsuit as a bad-faith attempt to impede their progress. A jury trial is set for March 2026, signaling a lengthy legal fight ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

