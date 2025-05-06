Elon Musk's Legal Battle with OpenAI Continues Amidst Controversy

Elon Musk is pushing forward with his lawsuit against OpenAI, despite recent changes in the company's restructuring plans. His lawyer, Marc Toberoff, confirmed Musk's decision on Monday.

The ongoing legal battle centers on OpenAI's transition to a for-profit business under its non-profit arm's control. Critics, including industry leaders like Meta and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, have expressed concerns.

OpenAI has labeled Musk's lawsuit as a bad-faith attempt to impede their progress. A jury trial is set for March 2026, signaling a lengthy legal fight ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)