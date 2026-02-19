Sam Altman Advocates for Democratization of AI Amid Concerns

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has raised concerns regarding the concentration of artificial intelligence (AI) power within a single entity, whether it be a country or a corporation. Speaking at the AI Summit, Altman argued that the only viable solution is to democratize AI, placing it into the hands of the masses even if it poses challenges.

Altman elaborated on his belief that historical patterns indicate a monopoly over AI would be detrimental. He endorsed a strategy of iterative deployment, in which people engage with AI innovations even when they are imperfect. This approach allows society to gradually adapt and incorporates AI into everyday life.

The OpenAI CEO acknowledges potential downsides but emphasizes responsibility in AI implementation. By empowering individuals and encouraging a global technological ecosystem, Altman hopes to prevent the centralization of power and foster worldwide innovation.

